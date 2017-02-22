BRIEF-Aetna announces $3.3 billion accelerated share repurchase

Feb 22 (Reuters) - Aetna Inc

* Aetna announces $3.3 billion accelerated share repurchase

* Aetna Inc - Aetna is funding repurchases under accelerated share repurchase agreements from available cash

* Aetna Inc says final settlement of transactions under accelerated share repurchase agreements is expected to occur during or prior to Q3 of 2017

* Aetna Inc - Under terms of accelerated share repurchase agreements, Aetna will make a $1.65 billion payment to each dealer on February 22, 2017

* Aetna Inc - Will receive from dealers an initial delivery of approximately 10.4 million shares of aetna common stock