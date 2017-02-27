Feb 27 Aetna Inc

* Aetna announces full redemption of 3.95 percent senior notes due September 1, 2020

* Aetna - 2020 notes will be redeemed at redemption price that includes make-whole premium, plus any interest accrued unpaid to, but excluding, redemption date

* Aetna Inc - Aetna expects to fund redemption from available cash and short-term debt Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: