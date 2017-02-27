BRIEF-Fibrocell announces convertible preferred stock financing for $8 mln
* Fibrocell announces convertible preferred stock financing for $8.0 million
Feb 27 Aetna Inc
* Aetna announces full redemption of 3.95 percent senior notes due September 1, 2020
* Aetna - 2020 notes will be redeemed at redemption price that includes make-whole premium, plus any interest accrued unpaid to, but excluding, redemption date
* Aetna Inc - Aetna expects to fund redemption from available cash and short-term debt Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Beazer Homes announces pricing of offering of $250 million of senior unsecured notes
BRASILIA, March 7 The Brazilian government plans to auction off rights to operate three major highways before their licenses expire, in order to maximize capital spending and reduce toll rates, Transport Minister Maurício Quintella said on Tuesday.