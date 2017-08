April 7 (Reuters) - Aetna Inc:

* Aetna Inc - CEO Mark T. Bertolini's total compensation for 2016 was $18.7 million versus $17.3 million in 2015

* Aetna Inc - CFO Shawn Guertin's total compensation for 2016 was $5.9 million versus $6.4 million in 2015 Source text: (bit.ly/2ob0jvg) Further company coverage: