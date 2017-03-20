BRIEF-Aevi Genomic Medicine provides top-line results from saga trial

March 20 (Reuters) - Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc:
* Aevi Genomic Medicine provides top-line results from the saga trial of aevi-001
* Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc - trial did not meet primary endpoint
* Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc - trial was well tolerated with no serious adverse events
* Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc - safety analysis demonstrated that aevi-001 was well tolerated at all doses
* Aevi Genomic Medicine- moving forward plan to explore higher doses, refined genomic biomarker,study pediatric patients which should enhance response rates,effect size of aevi-001