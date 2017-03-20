FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Aevi Genomic Medicine provides top-line results from saga trial
#Market News
March 20, 2017 / 11:28 AM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Aevi Genomic Medicine provides top-line results from saga trial

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 20 (Reuters) - Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc:

* Aevi Genomic Medicine provides top-line results from the saga trial of aevi-001

* Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc - trial did not meet primary endpoint

* Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc - trial was well tolerated with no serious adverse events

* Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc - safety analysis demonstrated that aevi-001 was well tolerated at all doses

* Aevi Genomic Medicine- moving forward plan to explore higher doses, refined genomic biomarker,study pediatric patients which should enhance response rates,effect size of aevi-001 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

