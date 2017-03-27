FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
5 months ago
BRIEF-Aevis Victoria FY total revenues up at CHF 592.6 mln
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Filmmakers prep for quick eclipse scenes, no second takes
TOTAL ECLIPSE
Filmmakers prep for quick eclipse scenes, no second takes
Shift in accounting practices could be good for stock prices
MARKETS
Shift in accounting practices could be good for stock prices
Solar eclipse presents first major test of power grid in renewable era
Reuters Focus
Solar eclipse presents first major test of power grid in renewable era
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Healthcare
March 27, 2017 / 5:13 AM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Aevis Victoria FY total revenues up at CHF 592.6 mln

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

March 27 (Reuters) - Aevis Victoria SA:

* FY total revenues grew by 2.9% to 592.6 million Swiss francs ($599.98 million)(2015: 576.1 million francs) and net revenues (medical fees excluded) amounted to 517.1 million francs (2015: 508.6 million francs)

* The board of directors will propose to the annual general meeting a distribution from capital contribution reserves of 0.55 francs per share, in line with its long-term distribution policy.

* FY profit for the period amounts to 2.7 million Swiss francs

* For the entire business year 2017, Aevis Victoria SA expects to realise a total revenue of more than 700 million Swiss francs based on an unchanged portfolio consolidated over a 12-month period

* Sees FY EBITDA of more than 100 million Swiss francs

* FY EBITDA reached chf 74.6 million or 14.4% of turnover and the ebit increased by 31.8% from 23.9 million Swiss francs to 31.4 million francs Source text - bit.ly/2nDP7Hv Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9877 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.