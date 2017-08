May 24 (Reuters) - Aevis Victoria SA:

* TENDERS SHARES INTO BIOTELEMETRY'S REVISED TAKEOVER OFFER FOR LIFEWATCH LTD

* AEVIS VICTORIA SUPPORTS REVISED OFFER OF BIOTELEMETRY IN BEST INTEREST OF LIFEWATCH

* HAS IRREVOCABLY AGREED TO TENDER ALL ITS CURRENTLY OWNED 2'207'089 SHARES OF LIFEWATCH LTD INTO REVISED PUBLIC OFFER OF BIOTELEMETRY WITHIN MAIN OFFER PERIOD Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)