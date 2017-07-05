BRIEF-Universal says 2016 dividend record date is July 26
* Says it will pay dividend for 2016 to shareholders with record date on July 26
July 5 Afaq Educational Services Company
* Nine-month net profit attributable to shareholders 571,327 dinars versus 730,890 dinars year ago
* Nine-month total operating revenue 4.5 million dinars versus 4.6 million dinars year ago Source: (bit.ly/2tPgC4N) Further company coverage:
* Says it expects H1 net profit to rise to 320-400 million yuan ($47.07-$58.84 million) versus net profit of 220.4 million yuan year ago