May 11 (Reuters) - AFFECTO OYJ

* Q1 REVENUE EUR 30.2 MILLION VERSUS EUR 27.3 MILLION YEAR AGO

* Q1 OPERATING PROFIT EUR 1.9 MILLION VERSUS EUR 1.0 MILLION YEAR AGO

* EXPECTS ITS FY ’17 REVENUE TO BE ABOVE THE PREVIOUS YEAR Source text: bit.ly/2r47chr Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)