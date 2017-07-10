July 10 Affiliated Managers Group Inc

* Affiliated Managers Group Inc (AMG) - ‍acquired a minority equity interest in Wealth Partners Capital Group (WPCG)

* As part of investment in WPCG, AMG contributed its minority interest in Forbes Family Trust to WPCG, effective June 30​

* John Copeland, most recently president of AMG Wealth Partners, has stepped down to launch WPCG​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: