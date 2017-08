April 7 (Reuters) - Affiliated Managers Group Inc

* Affiliated Managers Group Inc - CEO Sean M. Healey's total compensation for 2016 was $14.7 million versus $17.5 million in 2015 - SEC Filing

* Affiliated Managers Group Inc - CFO Jay Horgen's total compensation for 2016 was about $7 million versus $8.3 million in 2015 - SEC Filing