May 26 (Reuters) - Affin Holdings Bhd :

* Qtrly net profit 120.2 million rgt versus 115.6 million rgt

* Qtrly revenue 509.6 million rgt versus 427 million rgt

* Over the next 12 to 18 months, profitability will stabilise