April 19 (Reuters) - Affine Re SA:

* Q1 rental income 8.4‍​ million euros versus 8.6 million euros ($9.2 million) year ago

* Confirms its intention to propose dividend of 1.0 euro per share for FY 2017 Source text: bit.ly/2oOZXcv Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9337 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)