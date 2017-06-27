BRIEF-American Tower prices senior notes offering
* American Tower Corp - notes will have an interest rate of 3.55% per annum and are being issued at a price equal to 99.773% of their face value
June 27 Aflac Inc:
* Aflac - received notice of unsolicited mini-tender offer by TRC Capital corporation to buy up to 1.5 million shares of aflac incorporated common stock
* Aflac Inc - TRC Capital's offer is at a price of $74.25 per share
* Recommends that shareholders do not tender their shares of Aflac incorporated common stock in response to the offer
* "Aflac does not endorse this unsolicited offer" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Estimates its liquidity needs over the next twelve-month period to range from $6.0 billion to $6.5 billion