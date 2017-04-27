BRIEF-B&G Foods Q1 GAAP earnings per share $0.49
* Reaffirms FY 2017 adjusted earnings per share view $2.13 to $2.27
April 27 Aflac Inc-
* Aflac Incorporated announces first quarter results, affirms 2017 outlook, declares second quarter cash dividend
* Q1 operating earnings per share $1.67
* Q1 earnings per share $1.47
* Q1 revenue fell 2.6 percent to $5.3 billion
* Q1 earnings per share view $1.61, revenue view $5.35 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Aflac Inc - affirms 2017 outlook
* Aflac - "we continue to anticipate that we'll repurchase in range of $1.3 to $1.5 billion of our shares in 2017, front-end loaded in first half of year"
* Fy2017 earnings per share view $6.44, revenue view $21.63 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.35 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S