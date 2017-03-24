BRIEF-Shaw Communications qtrly earnings per share $0.30
* Shaw communications inc - Shaw confirms at this time that there are no changes to our previously issued fiscal 2017 guidance
March 24 Afone SA:
* FY revenue 50.6 million euros ($54.65 million) versus 49.9 million euros year ago
* FY operating loss 6.5 million euros versus profit of 3.6 million euros year ago
* FY net loss group share 3.4 million euros versus profit of 2.7 million euros year ago
* Management is confident in its ability to regain growth by 2018 Source text: bit.ly/2nZwhs9 Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9259 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
