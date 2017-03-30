FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Africa Energy terminates Farmout agreement to acquire interest in offshore Namibia Block
March 30, 2017 / 9:49 PM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Africa Energy terminates Farmout agreement to acquire interest in offshore Namibia Block

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 30 (Reuters) - Africa Energy Corp:

* Africa Energy terminates Farmout agreement to acquire interest in offshore Namibia Block

* Africa Energy Corp - Africa Energy exercised its right to terminate Farmout agreement as a result of due diligence procedures performed by company

* Africa Energy Corp- has terminated Farmout agreement entered into on November 29, 2016 with a subsidiary of Pancontinental Oil & Gas N.L.

* Africa Energy - due diligence procedures performed by company identified discrepancies in respect of certain agreed commercial terms of Farmout transaction Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

