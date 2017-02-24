Standard Chartered Bank's Zambia unit appoints new CEO
LUSAKA, Feb 28 Standard Chartered Bank Zambia Plc has appointed Herman Kasekende as its Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director, it said on Tuesday.
Feb 24 Africa Prudential Registrars Plc :
* FY ended dec. 31, 2016 gross revenue of 2.42 billion naira versus 2.54 billion naira year ago
* FY ended dec. 31, 2016 profit before tax of 1.45 billion naira versus 1.63 billion naira year ago
* Recommend payment of a gross dividend of 600 million naira that is 30 kobo per share as at 3 march, 2017
