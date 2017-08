May 17 (Reuters) - African Dawn Capital Ltd:

* Despite extensive negotiation Dzothe remains in breach of its obligations in terms of Elite Transaction

* Dzothe has failed to pay relevant portion of purchase consideration to Afdawn in accordance with terms of transaction

* Afdawn has exercised its right to cancel elite transaction and reserved it rights to claim and recover damages