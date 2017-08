May 31 (Reuters) - African Dawn Capital Ltd:

* FY revenue declined by 0.3 million rand to 37 million rand

* Loss for year increased by 4.4 million rand to 11.3 million rand

* FY net asset value decreased by 11.3 million rand

* Borrowings were reduced by 4.6 million rand to 15.8 million rand