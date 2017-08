Feb 16 (Reuters) - African Distillers Ltd:

* HY ended Dec 2016 profit before taxation of $2.4 million versus $2.3 million year ago

* H1 revenue $14 million versus $12.7 million year ago

* Says board has recommended an interim dividend of 0.20 cents per share