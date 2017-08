May 11 (Reuters) - African Equity Empowerment Investments Ltd:

* HY headline earnings and diluted headline earnings per ordinary share 29.53 cents

* HY group revenue increased by 47% from R305m to R449m

* Says approved and declared gross interim dividend of 2.00 cents per share for six month period ended 28 Feb 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)