5 months ago
BRIEF-African Gold Group announces strategic investment from Forbes & Manhattan
#Market News
March 6, 2017 / 11:29 PM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-African Gold Group announces strategic investment from Forbes & Manhattan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 6 (Reuters) - African Gold Group Inc

* African gold group announces strategic investment from Forbes & Manhattan & corporate update

* Private placement of units at a price of $0.09 per unit for gross proceeds of up to approximately $7.0 million

* Net proceeds raised from private placement will be used to advance Co's Kobada Gold Project in Mali

* As part of closing of private placement, Brett Richards will be appointed as new chief executive officer of AGG

* Each unit will comprise one common share and one common share purchase warrant Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

