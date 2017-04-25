FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-African Gold Group appoints Ryan Ptolemy CFO
April 25, 2017 / 12:27 PM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-African Gold Group appoints Ryan Ptolemy CFO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 25 (Reuters) - African Gold Group Inc:

* African Gold Group closes strategic investment and announces board and management additions

* Says Ryan Ptolemy appointed CFO

* African Gold Group Inc - Jaimie Macpherson, current chief financial officer of AGG will remain on in a transition capacity for next three months

* African Gold Group Inc - board welcomes Stephan Theron to board, as its new chief executive officer

* African gold group inc- board would also like to welcome Stan Bharti as chairman of AGG Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

