May 25 (Reuters) - African Media Entertainment Ltd:

* Fy revenue of 238.6 million rand versus 238.3 million rand year ago

* FY headline earnings per share of 606.9 cents

* Says final dividend for year ended 31 march 2017 is 250 cents per ordinary share (gross) (2016: 250 cents per share)