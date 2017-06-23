June 23 African Phoenix Investments Ltd :

* Reviewed Condensed Consolidated Financial Results For The 6 Month Period Ended 31 March 2017

* HY headline earnings per share from continuing operations: 4.8 cents (H1 2016: 0.6 cents)

* HY headline earnings per share: 4.1 cents (H1 2016: 29.5 cents)

* HY net asset value per ordinary share: 39.9 cents (H1 2016: 30.8 cents)

* Net profit after tax of R59 million for six-month period ended 31 March 2017 (H1 2016: R443 million) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)