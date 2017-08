March 28 (Reuters) - Afrocentric Investment Corp Ltd :

* For six months to dec.31, total revenue up 25.51 pct

* For six months to dec.31, profit before tax up 45.88 pct

* Hy dividends up 16.66 pct