Galenica expects to raise up to 1.68 bln Sfr from Sante IPO
ZURICH, March 24 Galenica expects to raise up to 1.68 billion Swiss francs ($1.70 billion) when it floats its Sante pharmacy business, the Swiss drugmaker said on Friday.
March 17 Aft Pharmaceuticals Ltd:
* Sales in over 20 new countries (EU, CACM, Middle East, Asia) expected to commence in 2017
* Expected total income for FY2017 NZ$69 million to NZ$71 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON, March 24 U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Paul Ryan made a trip to the White House on Friday to meet with President Donald Trump as the healthcare legislation was being hotly debated on Capitol Hill, its fate uncertain.