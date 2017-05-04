FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
3 months ago
BRIEF-After Brexit, Lancashire says in no hurry to set up EU base
May 4, 2017 / 8:08 AM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-After Brexit, Lancashire says in no hurry to set up EU base

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 4 (Reuters) - Lancashire Holdings Ltd:

* Official says co in no hurry to set up EU base, sees staying in the UK for the foreseeable future

* Official says co says will wait for outcome of Brexit talks before deciding on EU base

* Official says co says European income accounts for under 8 percent of group's overall income

* Official says co says has options to write EU business out of Bermuda HQ or via Lloyd's Of London's Brussels base Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)

