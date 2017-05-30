FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
3 months ago
BRIEF-Afterpay sees underlying retail sales of about $165 mln for two months ending 31 May
May 30, 2017 / 11:11 PM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Afterpay sees underlying retail sales of about $165 mln for two months ending 31 May

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 31 (Reuters) - Afterpay Holdings

* Underlying retail sales are estimated to be approximately $165m for two months ending 31 May 2017

* Merger with touchcorp remains on-track and executive teams working well in preparation

* Based on recent monthly sales through afterpay platform, annualised underlying sales is estimated to be greater than $1 billion

* NAB committed receivables funding facility up-scaled from $40 mln to $200 mln on improved pricing terms​

* Developing partnerships with Tyro, Bigcommerce, Trade Me and others to materially contribute to further underlying sales growth during H2 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

