BRIEF-SJM to pay annual cash dividend as 200 won/share for FY 2016
* Says it will pay annual cash dividend as 200 won/share for FY 2016, to shareholders of record on Dec. 31, 2016
Feb 24 AG fuer Historische Wertpapiere:
* To delist from Munich Stock Exchange as of Dec. 29, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
JOHANNESBURG, Feb 28 South African furniture retailer Steinhoff reported a 45 percent jump in quarterly sales on Tuesday, boosted by the inclusion of recently acquired businesses.
