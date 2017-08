May 4 (Reuters) - A.G. Leventis (Nigeria) Plc:

* FY ended Dec 2016 group loss before income tax of 2.91 billion naira versus profit of 291.2 million naira year ago

* FY group revenue of 12.78 billion naira versus 12.54 billion naira year ago

* Says no dividend has been recommended by board of directors Source: bit.ly/2p0x1l8 Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)