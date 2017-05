Blowing the whistle in South Korea: Hyundai Man takes on chaebol culture

YONGIN, South Korea, May 15South Korean engineer Kim Gwang-ho flew 11,000 km (7,000 miles) to Washington last year to do something he never dreamed he would: he reported alleged safety lapses at Hyundai Motor Co - his employer of 26 years - to U.S. regulators.