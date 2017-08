BRIEF-Ageas Q1 net result turns to profit of 110 million euros

May 10 (Reuters) - Ageas SA:

* Q1 INSURANCE NET RESULT UP 11% TO EUR 222 MILLION VERSUS EUR 201 MILLION

* Q1 LIFE NET RESULT ATTRIBUTABLE TO SHAREHOLDERS EUR 167.9 MILLION VERSUS EUR 143.1 MILLION YEAR AGO

* Q1 GROUP INFLOWS (AT 100 PERCENT) EUR 12.7 BILLION VERSUS EUR 11.1 BILLION YEAR AGO

* Q1 NON-LIFE NET RESULT ATTRIBUTABLE TO SHAREHOLDERS EUR 54.4 MILLION VERSUS EUR 57.5 MILLION YEAR AGO

* Q1 RETURN ON EQUITY - INSURANCE 13.5 PERCENT VERSUS 11.0 PERCENT YEAR AGO

* Q1 TOTAL INSURANCE SOLVENCY II AGEAS RATIO 177.1 PERCENT VERSUS 181.7 PERCENT YEAR AGO

* Q1 COMBINED RATIO AT 98.3 PERCENT VERSUS 97.8 PERCENT YEAR AGO

* Q1 GROUP NET RESULT AT EUR 110 MILLION VERSUS EUR 633 MILLION NEGATIVE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)