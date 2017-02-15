FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
6 months ago
BRIEF-Ageas Q4 insurance net result down of 87 pct to 18 million euros
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Business
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Jerry Lewis, king of goofball comedy, dies at 91
Entertainment
Jerry Lewis, king of goofball comedy, dies at 91
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
World
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
February 15, 2017 / 7:34 AM / 6 months ago

BRIEF-Ageas Q4 insurance net result down of 87 pct to 18 million euros

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Feb 15 (Reuters) - Ageas SA:

* Q4 insurance net result down of 87 percent to 18 million euros ($19.03 million) versus 142 million euros

* Insurance solvency II (Ageas) ratio above target at 182 percent

* Q4 net result impacted by exceptional items in the UK and Asia

* Proposed gross cash dividend of 2.10 euros, including 0.40 euros related to Hong Kong sale

* Q4 life net profit attributable to shareholders 81.1 million euros versus 147.1 million euros year ago

* 2016 result is driven by a resilient performance in Belgium and improved results in Asia and Continental Europe, affected however by disappointing results in the UK

* Q4 gross inflows (at 100 percent) 6.96 billion euros versus 7.02 billion euros year ago

* Q4 UK inflows were up 1 percent in local currency but suffered from worsening exchange rates

* Q4 non-life net loss attributable to shareholders 63.2 million euros versus loss 5.0 million euros year ago

* FY return on equity - insurance 12.0 percent versus 11.0 percent year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9458 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.