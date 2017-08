June 5 (Reuters) - Agenus Inc

* AGENUS' ANTI-CTLA-4 ANTIBODY SHOWS STRONG SAFETY AND TOLERABILITY

* ‍ANNOUNCED RESULTS FROM AN ONGOING PHASE 1 DOSE-ESCALATION TRIAL FOR ITS ANTI-CTLA-4 ANTIBODY, AGEN1884​

* ‍CONTINUE TO ADVANCE ANTI-CTLA-4 ANTIBODY TRIAL, ANTIBODY IS WELL TOLERATED​

* "WHILE SYMPTOMS ASSOCIATED WITH IMMUNE-RELATED ADVERSE EVENTS WERE PRESENT" IN STUDY, "THERE WERE NO DOSE-LIMITING TOXICITIES REPORTED TO DATE"