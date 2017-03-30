FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Agenus says plans to close Basel site, combine key functions to Cambridge, UK and Lexington, MA facilities
March 30, 2017 / 11:29 AM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Agenus says plans to close Basel site, combine key functions to Cambridge, UK and Lexington, MA facilities

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 30 (Reuters) - Agenus Inc

* Agenus restructures business to sharpen focus on clinical development of cancer therapies

* Agenus - plans to close Basel site, consolidate key functions to Cambridge, UK and Lexington, MA facilities, and phase out approximately 50 positions

* Agenus Inc - Robert Stein, M.D., Ph.D., president of research and development, will retire to become a senior research and development advisor exclusive to Agenus

* Says as part of restructuring, approximately 50 positions are planned to be phased out within next six months Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

