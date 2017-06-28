BRIEF-Seanergy Maritime announces termination of its "at-the-market" equity offering program
* Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. announces termination of its "at-the-market" equity offering program
June 28 Agf Management Ltd
* Agf management limited reports strong second quarter 2017 financial results
* Q2 earnings per share c$0.16 from continuing operations
* Q2 earnings per share view c$0.14 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Agf management ltd - qtrly total assets under management increased 8.0% to $36.4 billion compared to same period in 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Silver Bear announces receipt of final order in respect of arrangement