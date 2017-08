BRIEF-Agfa Gevaert Q1 result for the period down at 8 million euros

May 9 (Reuters) - AGFA GEVAERT NV:

* Q1 REVENUE EUR 588 MILLION ($642.3 MILLION) VERSUS EUR 603 MILLION YEAR AGO

* Q1 RECURRING EBITDA EUR 39 MILLION VERSUS EUR 48 MILLION YEAR AGO

* Q1 RECURRING EBIT EUR 26 MILLION VERSUS EUR 34 MILLION YEAR AGO

* Q1 RESULT FOR THE PERIOD EUR 8 MILLION VERSUS EUR 10 MILLION YEAR AGO

* REITERATES TARGET OF REDUCING TOP LINE DECLINE AND ULTIMATELY RETURNING TO GROWTH IN MEDIUM TERM

* SAYS ON AVERAGE, RECURRING EBITDA SHOULD BE KEPT AROUND 10% OF REVENUE IN COMING YEARS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9155 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)