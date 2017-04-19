FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
4 months ago
BRIEF-Agile Group Holdings says Forever Fame delivered purchase notice
April 19, 2017 / 10:34 AM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-Agile Group Holdings says Forever Fame delivered purchase notice

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 19 (Reuters) - Agile Group Holdings Ltd:

* On 5 April 2017, target company delivered transfer notice to forever fame pursuant to shareholders' agreement

* Notice notifying vendors' intention to sell 100 pct equity interest in target co to third party purchaser for US$900 million

* Forever Fame delivered purchase notice to target company in response to transfer notice pursuant to shareholders' agreement

* Target company being Crystal I Limited; vendors being Jade VII, Inc. and SSF III Honolulu Holdings Limited Source text: [bit.ly/2oUJcPh] Further company coverage:

