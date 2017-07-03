BRIEF-AIG to provide life insurance products for RBS, Natwest customers
* To be sole provider of life insurance products for rbs , natwest and ulster ni banking customers-aig Further company coverage: (Reporting By Carolyn Cohn)
July 3 Agile Group Holdings Ltd
* for month of June 2017, pre-sales value of company and its subsidiaries was rmb7.93 billion Source text :(bit.ly/2sDL9h1) Further company coverage:
* Bankrate to be acquired by Red Ventures for $14.00 per share