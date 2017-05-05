BRIEF-Carlyle and EOG Resources announce $400 mln drilling partnership
* Carlyle and EOG Resources announce $400 million drilling partnership
May 5 Agile Group Holdings Ltd:
* Unit entered into formal agreement with Shiguang Chuangjian, Zheng Zihong and Wu Zhangjin
* Pursuant to formal agreement, cooperation mode for 8 projects has been classified into two types. group 1 projects & group 2 projects
* Zhongshan Yajing shall pay consideration of rmb 215.0 million for Huashengtang project
* Zhongshan Yajing shall pay consideration of rmb173.458 million for Bosheng project
* Zhongshan Yajing shall pay consideration of rmb115.043 million for Wenhua project and rmb500 million for Shenzhong project
* For Shenzhong project, rmb500 million shall be paid within 5 days after signing of formal agreement Source text: [bit.ly/2qLz48Q] Further company coverage:
* Carlyle and EOG Resources announce $400 million drilling partnership
MUMBAI, May 22 Tata Sons, the holding company of the $100 billion Tata conglomerate, has appointed Saurabh Agarwal as the chief financial officer of the company.
* AS OF MARCH 31, 2017, TIKEHAU CAPITAL'S ASSETS UNDER MANAGEMENT AMOUNTED TO € 10.3 BILLION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)