March 29 (Reuters) - Agile Group Holdings Ltd

* Zhongshan Yajing has agreed to jointly develop 8 projects situated in different locations in zhongshan area

* Deal for total amount of approximately rmb2,770 million

* Unit, Shiguang Chuangjian, Zheng Zihong and Wu Zhangjin entered into cooperative framework agreement Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: