July 27 (Reuters) - Agile Therapeutics Inc

* Agile Therapeutics - FDA stated that it considers resubmission to be a complete response to CRL and established December 26, 2017 as PDUFA goal date

* U.S. Food and Drug Administration has accepted for review company's new drug application resubmission for Twirla