BRIEF-Agile Therapeutics announces results of its pre-submission meeting with FDA

April 11 (Reuters) - Agile Therapeutics Inc

* Agile Therapeutics announces results of its pre-submission meeting with FDA

* Agile Therapeutics Inc- It has received final meeting minutes from its recent new drug application

* Agile Therapeutics Inc - FDA indicated that based on preliminary information provided by company, secure trial results appear acceptable for resubmission

* Agile Therapeutics - Has necessary information to complete resubmission of NDA, which is expected to be submitted by end of Q2 of 2017 for Twirla

* Agile Therapeutics - FDA did not provide feedback on if results of secure trial and contents resubmitted NDA will be sufficient for approval of Twirla