British ad agency WPP affected by cyber attack - spokesman
LONDON, June 27 Britain's WPP, the world's biggest advertising agency, said on Tuesday it had been hit by a cyber attack, one of many major corporations to face major disruption.
June 27 Agile Therapeutics Inc:
* Agile therapeutics resubmits new drug application (NDA) for its transdermal contraceptive patch, Twirla®
* Agile therapeutics -resubmitted NDA includes efficacy, safety data from new phase 3 clinical trial, requested manufacturing information, and summary response to CRL Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Bioanalytical Systems Inc - entered into a credit agreement with first internet bank of indiana - sec filing