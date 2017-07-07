BRIEF-Poland selects Lockheed Martin's HIMARS launcher for Homar Program
* Poland selects Lockheed Martin's HIMARS launcher for Homar Program for exclusive further negotiations
July 7 Agilent Technologies Inc
* Agilent Technologies acquires Raman Spectroscopy innovator, Cobalt Light Systems
* Agilent Technologies Inc - Agilent is acquiring Cobalt for £40 million in cash
* Says Cobalt's CEO will remain with Agilent as director of Raman Spectroscopy
July 7 Whole Foods Market Inc said it had sought $45 per share from Amazon.com Inc but settled for $42 per share, which the ecommerce giant called its "best and final offer".