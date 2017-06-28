June 28 Agility Health Inc

* Agility Health announces appointment of new director to the board, issuance of securities and amendment of debenture

* Agility Health Inc says amendment extends maturity date of debenture to May 31, 2018

* Agility Health Inc - Amendment provides conversion price with respect to debenture will be C$0.15 from and after September 12, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: