BRIEF-Agios and Aurigene enter into license agreement for novel small molecules for cancer metabolism target

April 27 (Reuters) - Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc

* Agios and aurigene enter into exclusive license agreement for novel small molecules for cancer metabolism target

* Agios pharmaceuticals inc - aurigene will provide agios exclusive rights to its portfolio of novel small molecules for undisclosed target

* Agios pharmaceuticals inc - financial terms of agreement include a $3 million upfront payment

* Agios-Deal inclides potential future milestone payments of up to $17 million per licensed product if certain milestones are achieved by agios