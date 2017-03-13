FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
5 months ago
BRIEF-Agios Pharmaceuticals announces MTAP pathway research program and collaboration agreement with Celgene
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
WORLD
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
Duke University removes contentious Confederate statue
U.S.
Duke University removes contentious Confederate statue
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 13, 2017 / 1:56 PM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Agios Pharmaceuticals announces MTAP pathway research program and collaboration agreement with Celgene

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 13 (Reuters) - Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc

* Agios announces MTAP pathway research program as development program and development candidate under master research and collaboration agreement with Celgene

* Says Celgene will pay Agios an $8 million designation fee for MTAP pathway program

* Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc - Celgene will have an opt-in right on program up through Phase 1 dose escalation for at least a $30 million fee

* Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc - Agios will be eligible for up to $169 million in clinical and regulatory milestone payments

* Agios Pharmaceuticals - co, Celgene to have global co-development and co-commercialization rights with worldwide 50/50 cost and profit share on MTAP pathway program Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.