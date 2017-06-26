June 26 Agora Hospitality Group Co Ltd

* Says it repurchased 10 percent stake from an investment firm, which is located in Cayman Islands

* Says the investment firm held 30.1 percent voting power of the co and was not the co's parent company after the repurchase

* Says change occurred on June 26

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/cojU2G

